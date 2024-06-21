Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA) Receives $63.05 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA – Get Free Report) have earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty-two analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $63.00.

Several research firms recently weighed in on CTVA. KeyCorp upped their price target on Corteva from $63.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Corteva from $66.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Mizuho dropped their price target on Corteva from $61.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Barclays upped their price target on Corteva from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price target on shares of Corteva in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th.

Shares of NYSE:CTVA opened at $52.37 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $54.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $52.37. Corteva has a 52 week low of $43.22 and a 52 week high of $58.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.51. The company has a market cap of $36.50 billion, a PE ratio of 66.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.78.

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.10. Corteva had a return on equity of 6.68% and a net margin of 3.32%. The company had revenue of $4.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.65 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.16 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Corteva will post 2.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 18th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 4th were issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 4th. Corteva’s dividend payout ratio is 81.01%.

In related news, insider Samuel R. Eathington sold 31,686 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.64, for a total transaction of $1,826,381.04. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 53,854 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,104,144.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Corteva news, SVP Cornel B. Fuerer sold 39,736 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.41, for a total value of $2,281,243.76. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 126,628 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,269,713.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Samuel R. Eathington sold 31,686 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.64, for a total value of $1,826,381.04. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 53,854 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,104,144.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 83,556 shares of company stock valued at $4,795,016. Insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. WCM Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Corteva by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 7,103,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $341,590,000 after acquiring an additional 213,949 shares during the period. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI bought a new stake in shares of Corteva in the 1st quarter worth approximately $230,000. Red Mountain Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Corteva in the 4th quarter worth approximately $862,000. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Corteva by 15.1% during the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 1,383,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,287,000 after buying an additional 181,883 shares during the period. Finally, 17 Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Corteva during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,649,000. Institutional investors own 81.54% of the company’s stock.

Corteva, Inc operates in the agriculture business. It operates through two segments, Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies advanced germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. It offers trait technologies that enhance resistance to weather, disease, insects, and herbicides used to control weeds, as well as food and nutritional characteristics.

