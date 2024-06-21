Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA) Position Increased by American National Bank

American National Bank increased its stake in Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA – Free Report) by 9.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 32,630 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,690 shares during the period. American National Bank’s holdings in Coterra Energy were worth $910,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CTRA. Significant Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Coterra Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $1,604,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its stake in shares of Coterra Energy by 172.6% in the 4th quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 726,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,531,000 after buying an additional 459,713 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in shares of Coterra Energy in the 3rd quarter worth $1,461,000. KBC Group NV raised its stake in shares of Coterra Energy by 240.1% in the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 863,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,049,000 after buying an additional 609,954 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HITE Hedge Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Coterra Energy in the 4th quarter worth $11,485,000. Institutional investors own 87.92% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on CTRA shares. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and issued a $34.00 target price on shares of Coterra Energy in a report on Friday, June 14th. Barclays started coverage on Coterra Energy in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $36.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Coterra Energy from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Mizuho lifted their target price on Coterra Energy from $37.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Coterra Energy from $33.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $33.93.

Coterra Energy Stock Performance

CTRA traded down $0.27 on Friday, hitting $26.62. 26,847,463 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,671,148. Coterra Energy Inc. has a 52 week low of $23.60 and a 52 week high of $29.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.81 billion, a PE ratio of 15.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.21. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $27.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.47.

Coterra Energy (NYSE:CTRA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.09. Coterra Energy had a return on equity of 10.75% and a net margin of 23.34%. The company had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.38 billion. On average, research analysts predict that Coterra Energy Inc. will post 2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Coterra Energy Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 16th were given a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 15th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.16%. Coterra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.55%.

About Coterra Energy

Coterra Energy Inc, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the development, exploration, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. The company's properties include the Marcellus Shale with approximately 186,000 net acres in the dry gas window of the play located in Susquehanna County, Pennsylvania; Permian Basin properties with approximately 296,000 net acres located in west Texas and southeast New Mexico; and Anadarko Basin properties with approximately 182,000 net acres located in Oklahoma.

