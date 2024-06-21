Cox Capital Mgt LLC Has $1.06 Million Stake in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX)

Cox Capital Mgt LLC lowered its stake in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX – Free Report) by 1.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,281 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 22 shares during the quarter. Cox Capital Mgt LLC’s holdings in Equinix were worth $1,057,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Valley National Advisers Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Equinix by 260.0% in the fourth quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 36 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Equinix during the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Criterion Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Equinix during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Operose Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Equinix in the third quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Equinix by 92.6% in the third quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 52 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.94% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

EQIX has been the subject of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Equinix from $950.00 to $922.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $960.00 target price on shares of Equinix in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Equinix from $669.00 to $671.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Equinix from $915.00 to $950.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 18th. Finally, HSBC cut shares of Equinix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $900.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $872.81.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Equinix news, insider Brandi Galvin Morandi sold 2,070 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $800.50, for a total transaction of $1,657,035.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 12,758 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,212,779. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, insider Brandi Galvin Morandi sold 2,070 shares of Equinix stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $800.50, for a total value of $1,657,035.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 12,758 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,212,779. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Christopher B. Paisley sold 100 shares of Equinix stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $812.98, for a total transaction of $81,298.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 17,641 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,341,780.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Equinix Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of EQIX traded down $1.72 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $761.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 190,443 shares, compared to its average volume of 591,041. Equinix, Inc. has a 52 week low of $677.80 and a 52 week high of $914.93. The stock has a market cap of $72.31 billion, a PE ratio of 76.59, a P/E/G ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.68. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $755.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $802.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19.

Equinix Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 19th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 22nd were issued a dividend of $4.26 per share. This represents a $17.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 21st. Equinix’s dividend payout ratio is presently 170.91%.

Equinix Company Profile

Equinix (Nasdaq: EQIX) is the world's digital infrastructure company . Digital leaders harness Equinix's trusted platform to bring together and interconnect foundational infrastructure at software speed. Equinix enables organizations to access all the right places, partners and possibilities to scale with agility, speed the launch of digital services, deliver world-class experiences and multiply their value, while supporting their sustainability goals.

