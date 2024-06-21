Cox Capital Mgt LLC Has $1.86 Million Stock Position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Cox Capital Mgt LLC raised its position in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) by 46.1% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 66,982 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,147 shares during the period. Cox Capital Mgt LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $1,859,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GoalVest Advisory LLC boosted its position in Pfizer by 304.9% during the fourth quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 1,077 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 811 shares during the last quarter. Creekmur Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Pfizer during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Pfizer by 52,350.0% during the 3rd quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,049 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,047 shares in the last quarter. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners bought a new position in shares of Pfizer during the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. bought a new position in shares of Pfizer during the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. 68.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Pfizer Stock Performance

Shares of PFE stock traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $27.72. 9,756,128 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 40,973,547. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. Pfizer Inc. has a 52-week low of $25.20 and a 52-week high of $38.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $157.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -463.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.70.

Pfizer Announces Dividend

Pfizer ( NYSE:PFE Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $14.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.87 billion. Pfizer had a negative net margin of 0.56% and a positive return on equity of 8.64%. Pfizer’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.23 EPS. Research analysts predict that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 14th. Investors of record on Friday, May 10th were issued a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 9th. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -2,799.53%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently weighed in on PFE. Argus cut shares of Pfizer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Pfizer from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price target on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $45.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Monday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $36.00 price objective (up previously from $33.00) on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.86.

Pfizer Company Profile

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, Zavzpret, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Abrysvo, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

