Cox Capital Mgt LLC Sells 407 Shares of Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY)

Cox Capital Mgt LLC reduced its position in shares of Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY – Free Report) (TSE:RY) by 1.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,723 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 407 shares during the quarter. Cox Capital Mgt LLC’s holdings in Royal Bank of Canada were worth $2,494,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Royal Bank of Canada by 64.7% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 471 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. purchased a new position in Royal Bank of Canada during the 1st quarter valued at $49,000. Addison Advisors LLC increased its position in Royal Bank of Canada by 131.0% during the 4th quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 529 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Heritage Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in Royal Bank of Canada during the 4th quarter valued at $61,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Royal Bank of Canada by 192.2% during the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 716 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 471 shares during the period. 45.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Royal Bank of Canada alerts:

Royal Bank of Canada Price Performance

Shares of RY stock traded down $0.21 on Friday, reaching $103.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 196,702 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,104,680. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $102.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $100.08. Royal Bank of Canada has a 1 year low of $77.90 and a 1 year high of $109.51. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The company has a market capitalization of $145.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.87.

Royal Bank of Canada Increases Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, July 25th will be issued a $1.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 25th. This is a positive change from Royal Bank of Canada’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.02. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.99%. Royal Bank of Canada’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.62%.

RY has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Royal Bank of Canada from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 31st. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Royal Bank of Canada from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Royal Bank of Canada from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 31st. Argus upped their target price on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. Finally, Scotiabank upgraded shares of Royal Bank of Canada from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $133.25.

Get Our Latest Report on RY

Royal Bank of Canada Profile

(Free Report)

Royal Bank of Canada operates as a diversified financial service company worldwide. The company's Personal & Commercial Banking segment offers checking and savings accounts, home equity financing, personal lending, private banking, indirect lending, including auto financing, mutual funds and self-directed brokerage accounts, guaranteed investment certificates, credit cards, and payment products and solutions; and lending, leasing, deposit, investment, foreign exchange, cash management, auto dealer financing, trade products, and services to small and medium-sized commercial businesses.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY – Free Report) (TSE:RY).

Receive News & Ratings for Royal Bank of Canada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Royal Bank of Canada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.