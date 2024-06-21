Craig Hallum Initiates Coverage on Farmer Bros. (NASDAQ:FARM)

Craig Hallum began coverage on shares of Farmer Bros. (NASDAQ:FARM – Free Report) in a research report report published on Monday, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $6.00 price objective on the stock.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Farmer Bros. from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Sunday, May 19th.

Get Farmer Bros. alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Farmer Bros.

Farmer Bros. Stock Down 3.8 %

NASDAQ:FARM opened at $2.77 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $3.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $58.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.21 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. Farmer Bros. has a 1-year low of $1.80 and a 1-year high of $4.04.

Farmer Bros. (NASDAQ:FARM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $85.36 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $88.50 million. Farmer Bros. had a negative net margin of 13.46% and a negative return on equity of 58.82%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.57) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Farmer Bros. will post -0.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Farmer Bros.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Farmer Bros. by 169.0% in the 4th quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 31,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 19,990 shares during the last quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Farmer Bros. during the 3rd quarter worth about $148,000. Sanders Morris Harris LLC acquired a new position in shares of Farmer Bros. during the 1st quarter valued at about $250,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Farmer Bros. by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 824,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,944,000 after acquiring an additional 65,277 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Penn Capital Management Company LLC lifted its holdings in Farmer Bros. by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Penn Capital Management Company LLC now owns 869,757 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,661,000 after purchasing an additional 10,110 shares during the last quarter. 64.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Farmer Bros. Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Farmer Bros. Co engages in the roasting, wholesale, equipment servicing, and distribution of coffee, tea, and other allied products in the United States. The company offers roast and ground coffee; frozen liquid coffee; flavoured and unflavoured iced and hot teas; culinary products, including spices, pancake and biscuit mixes, gravy and sauce mixes, soup bases, dressings, and syrups and sauces, as well as coffee filters, cups, sugar, and creamers; and other beverages comprising cappuccino, cocoa, granitas, and other blender-based beverages and concentrated and ready-to-drink cold brew and iced coffee.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Farmer Bros. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Farmer Bros. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.