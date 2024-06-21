Crimson Tide (LON:TIDE) Reaches New 12-Month High at $285.00

Crimson Tide plc (LON:TIDE – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as GBX 285 ($3.62) and last traded at GBX 249.40 ($3.17), with a volume of 41810 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 177.50 ($2.26).

Crimson Tide Trading Up 40.5 %

The company has a current ratio of 2.82, a quick ratio of 4.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.85. The firm has a market cap of £16.39 million, a PE ratio of -6,235.00 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 161.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 158.91.

Crimson Tide Company Profile

Crimson Tide plc provides mobility solutions and related software development services primarily in the United Kingdom and Ireland. It provides mpro5, a mobile business solution that provides software, Windows Azure cloud infrastructure, and installation and support, as well as job scheduling, alerting, and reporting services.

