Critical Contrast: Weibo (NASDAQ:WB) and Trump Media & Technology Group (NASDAQ:DJT)

Weibo (NASDAQ:WB) and Trump Media & Technology Group (NASDAQ:DJT) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, earnings and risk.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

68.8% of Weibo shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 4.3% of Trump Media & Technology Group shares are owned by institutional investors. 41.3% of Weibo shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 14.8% of Trump Media & Technology Group shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Weibo and Trump Media & Technology Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Weibo 16.74% 10.92% 5.07% Trump Media & Technology Group N/A -3,269.50% -116.11%

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Weibo $1.76 billion 1.10 $342.60 million $1.19 6.95 Trump Media & Technology Group N/A N/A -$21.89 million N/A N/A

This table compares Weibo and Trump Media & Technology Group’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Weibo has higher revenue and earnings than Trump Media & Technology Group.

Risk and Volatility

Weibo has a beta of 0.24, indicating that its share price is 76% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Trump Media & Technology Group has a beta of 6.14, indicating that its share price is 514% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Weibo and Trump Media & Technology Group, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Weibo 2 3 2 0 2.00 Trump Media & Technology Group 0 0 0 0 N/A

Weibo currently has a consensus price target of $11.65, suggesting a potential upside of 40.87%. Given Weibo’s higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe Weibo is more favorable than Trump Media & Technology Group.

Summary

Weibo beats Trump Media & Technology Group on 9 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Weibo

Weibo Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as a social media platform for people to create, distribute, and discover content in the People's Republic of China. It operates in two segments, Advertising and Marketing Services; and Value-Added Services. The company offers discovery products to help users discover content on its platform; self-expression products that enable its users to express themselves on its platform; and social products to promote social interaction between users on its platform. It also provides advertising and marketing solutions, such as social display advertisements; and promoted marketing offerings, such as Fans Headline and Weibo Express promoted feeds, as well as promoted trends and search products that appear alongside user's trends discovery and search behaviors. In addition, the company offers products, such as trends, search, video/live streaming, and editing tools; content customization, copyright contents pooling, and user interaction development; and search list recommendation, trends list recommendation, and Weibo app opening advertisements. Further, it provides back-end management, traffic support, and product solutions to MCNs, unions, and e-commerce partners; open application platform for other app developers that allows users to log into third-party applications with their Weibo account for sharing third-party content on its platform; and Weibo Wallet, a product that enables platform partners to conduct interest generation activities on Weibo, such as handing out red envelops and coupons. The company was formerly known as T.CN Corporation and changed its name to Weibo Corporation in 2012. The company was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Beijing, China. Weibo Corporation operates as a subsidiary of Sina Corporation.

About Trump Media & Technology Group

Trump Media & Technology Group Corp. develops a social media platform known as Truth Social that offers social networking services in the United States. The company was founded in 2021 and is based in Sarasota, Florida.

