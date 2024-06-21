Cumberland Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CPIX) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

Analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Cumberland Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CPIX – Get Free Report) in a research report issued on Wednesday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock.
Cumberland Pharmaceuticals Price Performance
Cumberland Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $1.44 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.43 million, a P/E ratio of -2.44 and a beta of 0.23. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $1.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.37. Cumberland Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $1.38 and a 1 year high of $2.36.
Cumberland Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CPIX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $8.50 million for the quarter. Cumberland Pharmaceuticals had a positive return on equity of 0.21% and a negative net margin of 21.67%.
About Cumberland Pharmaceuticals
Cumberland Pharmaceuticals Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and commercialization of prescription products for hospital acute care, gastroenterology, and oncology in the United States and internationally. The company offers Acetadote, an injection for the treatment of acetaminophen poisoning; Caldolor, an injection for the treatment of pain and fever; Kristalose, a prescription laxative oral solution for the treatment of constipation; Omeclamox-Pak for the treatment of Helicobacter pylori infection and duodenal ulcer disease; Vaprisol, an injection for treating euvolemic and hypervolemic hyponatremia; Sancuso, an injection for the treatment of chemotherapy treatment; and Vibativ, an injection for the treatment of certain serious bacterial infections, including hospital-acquired and ventilator-associated bacterial pneumonia, as well as complicated skin and skin structure infections.
