Cutera (NASDAQ:CUTR) Receives Neutral Rating from Piper Sandler

Cutera (NASDAQ:CUTR – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reiterated by Piper Sandler in a report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $3.00 price objective on the medical device company’s stock. Piper Sandler’s price target suggests a potential upside of 91.08% from the company’s current price.

CUTR has been the subject of several other reports. William Blair raised Cutera from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, March 22nd. StockNews.com raised Cutera to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $10.00 price target on shares of Cutera in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.67.

Cutera Stock Performance

CUTR stock traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $1.57. 329,694 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,303,101. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $2.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.41. The stock has a market cap of $31.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.21 and a beta of 1.42. Cutera has a fifty-two week low of $1.28 and a fifty-two week high of $21.41.

Cutera (NASDAQ:CUTR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The medical device company reported ($1.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.09) by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $38.79 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $37.17 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($1.26) earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Cutera will post -5.88 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Cutera news, EVP Michael Karavitis sold 24,940 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.59, for a total transaction of $64,594.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cutera

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CUTR. Findell Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cutera in the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. Opti Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Cutera in the fourth quarter valued at $1,755,000,000. Redmile Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cutera in the third quarter valued at $2,017,000. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C purchased a new stake in shares of Cutera in the third quarter valued at $930,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cutera in the third quarter valued at $906,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.70% of the company’s stock.

Cutera Company Profile

Cutera, Inc provides aesthetic and dermatology solutions for medical practitioners worldwide. It develops, manufactures, and markets energy-based product platforms for medical practitioners; and distributes third-party manufactured skincare products. The company provides AviClear for the treatment of mild, moderate, and severe inflammatory acne vulgaris; Secret PRO, a device that utilizes fractional CO2 for skin resurfacing and radio frequency (RF) microneedling for deep dermal remodeling; truFlex, a bio-electrical muscle stimulation device to treat patients at all fitness levels; and excel V+, a vascular and benign pigmented lesion treatment platform.

Featured Articles

