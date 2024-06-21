Czech National Bank Acquires 202 Shares of Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS)

Czech National Bank boosted its holdings in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) by 0.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 43,998 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the period. Czech National Bank’s holdings in Discover Financial Services were worth $5,768,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Stolper Co grew its position in Discover Financial Services by 0.4% in the first quarter. Stolper Co now owns 50,742 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,652,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp lifted its stake in Discover Financial Services by 6.4% in the first quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp now owns 22,397 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,936,000 after acquiring an additional 1,341 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its stake in Discover Financial Services by 14.6% in the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 854 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $112,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Rise Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Discover Financial Services by 25.2% in the first quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 607 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rowlandmiller & PARTNERS.ADV lifted its stake in Discover Financial Services by 3.6% in the first quarter. Rowlandmiller & PARTNERS.ADV now owns 10,596 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,389,000 after acquiring an additional 370 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.94% of the company’s stock.

Discover Financial Services Stock Performance

Discover Financial Services stock traded down $0.77 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $127.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 269,051 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,878,533. Discover Financial Services has a 1-year low of $79.04 and a 1-year high of $131.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $124.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $117.57. The company has a market cap of $31.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.57, a PEG ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.41.

Discover Financial Services Dividend Announcement

Discover Financial Services ( NYSE:DFS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.98 by ($1.88). Discover Financial Services had a return on equity of 17.07% and a net margin of 10.56%. The business had revenue of $4.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.07 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.58 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Discover Financial Services will post 11.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 23rd were paid a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.20%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 22nd. Discover Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.93%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

DFS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Discover Financial Services from $127.00 to $168.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Discover Financial Services from $137.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Discover Financial Services from $105.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Discover Financial Services in a research note on Friday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their price target on shares of Discover Financial Services from $117.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $126.29.

About Discover Financial Services

Discover Financial Services, through its subsidiaries, provides digital banking products and services, and payment services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Digital Banking and Payment Services. The Digital Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards to individuals; private student loans, personal loans, home loans, and other consumer lending; and direct-to-consumer deposit products comprising savings accounts, certificates of deposit, money market accounts, IRA certificates of deposit, IRA savings accounts and checking accounts, and sweep accounts.

