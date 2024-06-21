Czech National Bank Acquires 268 Shares of Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA)

Czech National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA – Free Report) by 0.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 58,366 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 268 shares during the quarter. Czech National Bank’s holdings in Moderna were worth $6,219,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ogorek Anthony Joseph NY ADV bought a new position in shares of Moderna in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Arlington Trust Co LLC grew its stake in Moderna by 4,833.3% in the fourth quarter. Arlington Trust Co LLC now owns 296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. Rise Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Moderna by 953.3% in the 1st quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 286 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Moderna by 32.3% in the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its position in Moderna by 44.9% during the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 565 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. 75.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, President Stephen Hoge sold 15,000 shares of Moderna stock in a transaction on Monday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.16, for a total transaction of $2,072,400.00. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 1,457,089 shares in the company, valued at approximately $201,311,416.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Moderna news, Director Noubar Afeyan sold 202,832 shares of Moderna stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.34, for a total transaction of $30,088,098.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,528,557 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $226,746,145.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, President Stephen Hoge sold 15,000 shares of Moderna stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.16, for a total value of $2,072,400.00. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 1,457,089 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $201,311,416.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 411,255 shares of company stock worth $55,846,531 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 15.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ MRNA traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $134.48. 843,180 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,151,377. Moderna, Inc. has a 52 week low of $62.55 and a 52 week high of $170.47. The company has a current ratio of 4.03, a quick ratio of 3.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $131.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $109.71.

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported ($3.07) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($3.59) by $0.52. The company had revenue of $167.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $93.26 million. Moderna had a negative return on equity of 20.10% and a negative net margin of 115.82%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 91.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.19 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Moderna, Inc. will post -7.46 earnings per share for the current year.

MRNA has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price target on shares of Moderna in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. HSBC reiterated a “reduce” rating and issued a $86.00 price objective (up from $75.00) on shares of Moderna in a report on Monday, February 26th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Moderna in a report on Monday, June 3rd. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Moderna from $143.00 to $151.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Moderna in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $129.02.

Moderna, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers, develops, and commercializes messenger RNA therapeutics and vaccines for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, autoimmune, and cardiovascular diseases in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its respiratory vaccines include COVID-19, influenza, and respiratory syncytial virus, spikevax, and hMPV/PIV3 vaccines; latent vaccines comprise cytomegalovirus, epstein-barr virus, herpes simplex virus, varicella zoster virus, and human immunodeficiency virus vaccines; public health vaccines consists of Zika, Nipah, Mpox vaccines; and infectious diseases vaccines, such as lyme and norovirus vaccines.

