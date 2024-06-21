Czech National Bank Acquires 295 Shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

Czech National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Free Report) by 0.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 64,490 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 295 shares during the quarter. Czech National Bank’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $13,746,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Signal Advisors Wealth LLC increased its stake in Waste Management by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Signal Advisors Wealth LLC now owns 2,571 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $548,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Perpetual Ltd boosted its holdings in Waste Management by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. Perpetual Ltd now owns 60,067 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $12,803,000 after acquiring an additional 5,053 shares during the last quarter. Stableford Capital II LLC purchased a new position in Waste Management during the 1st quarter worth $216,000. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp boosted its holdings in Waste Management by 240.6% during the 1st quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp now owns 24,383 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,197,000 after acquiring an additional 17,225 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Waste Management by 23.8% during the 1st quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 1,884 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $402,000 after acquiring an additional 362 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.40% of the company’s stock.

Get Waste Management alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Michael J. Watson sold 4,208 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.28, for a total value of $859,610.24. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 45,644 shares in the company, valued at $9,324,156.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.18% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Waste Management Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of WM opened at $209.04 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $207.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $198.08. Waste Management, Inc. has a twelve month low of $149.71 and a twelve month high of $214.54. The stock has a market cap of $83.84 billion, a PE ratio of 34.17, a P/E/G ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The business services provider reported $1.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.23. Waste Management had a return on equity of 38.61% and a net margin of 11.98%. The firm had revenue of $5.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.22 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.31 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Waste Management, Inc. will post 7.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Waste Management Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 21st. Investors of record on Friday, June 7th will be given a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 7th. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 49.10%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have issued reports on WM. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Waste Management from $202.00 to $214.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Erste Group Bank reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Waste Management in a report on Friday, June 14th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Waste Management from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Waste Management from $211.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Waste Management from $219.00 to $229.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $217.61.

View Our Latest Research Report on WM

Waste Management Profile

(Free Report)

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of environmental solutions to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns and operates transfer stations, as well as owns, develops, and operates landfill facilities that produce landfill gas used as renewable natural gas for generating electricity.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Waste Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Waste Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.