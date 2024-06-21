Czech National Bank Decreases Position in Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR)

Czech National Bank lowered its position in Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR – Free Report) by 1.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,375 shares of the company’s stock after selling 242 shares during the quarter. Czech National Bank’s holdings in Charter Communications were worth $5,050,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CHTR. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its position in Charter Communications by 9.8% during the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 313 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Aspiriant LLC lifted its position in shares of Charter Communications by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Aspiriant LLC now owns 1,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $596,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Charter Communications by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $257,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Charter Communications by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 1,783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $693,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Charter Communications by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,345,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.76% of the company’s stock.

Get Charter Communications alerts:

Charter Communications Stock Up 1.6 %

Shares of CHTR stock traded up $4.41 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $288.41. The company had a trading volume of 318,273 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,430,551. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.28, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.40. Charter Communications, Inc. has a twelve month low of $236.08 and a twelve month high of $458.30. The company has a market capitalization of $41.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.04. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $270.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $309.34.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Charter Communications ( NASDAQ:CHTR Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The company reported $7.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.78 by ($0.23). Charter Communications had a net margin of 8.50% and a return on equity of 31.42%. The company had revenue of $13.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.75 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $6.65 EPS. Charter Communications’s quarterly revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Charter Communications, Inc. will post 32.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on CHTR shares. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Charter Communications from $300.00 to $280.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Charter Communications from $370.00 to $335.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Charter Communications from $290.00 to $260.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Charter Communications from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $370.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 18th. Finally, Pivotal Research reduced their target price on Charter Communications from $450.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Charter Communications has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $356.47.

View Our Latest Analysis on CHTR

About Charter Communications

(Free Report)

Charter Communications, Inc operates as a broadband connectivity and cable operator company serving residential and commercial customers in the United States. The company offers subscription-based internet, video, and mobile and voice services; a suite of broadband connectivity services, including fixed internet, WiFi, and mobile; Advanced WiFi services; Spectrum Security Shield; in-home WiFi, which provides customers with high performance wireless routers and managed WiFi services to enhance their fixed wireless internet experience; out-of-home WiFi; and Spectrum WiFi services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CHTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Charter Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Charter Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.