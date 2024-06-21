Czech National Bank Decreases Position in Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC)

Czech National Bank lowered its position in Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC – Free Report) by 2.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 64,750 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 1,752 shares during the quarter. Czech National Bank’s holdings in Marathon Petroleum were worth $13,047,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Scarborough Advisors LLC raised its position in Marathon Petroleum by 10.7% during the fourth quarter. Scarborough Advisors LLC now owns 2,174 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $323,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Marathon Petroleum by 8.9% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,174 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $174,000 after buying an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Canoe Financial LP acquired a new stake in Marathon Petroleum during the 4th quarter valued at $33,604,000. Allworth Financial LP increased its position in Marathon Petroleum by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 10,899 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,617,000 after buying an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Marathon Petroleum in the fourth quarter worth $659,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.77% of the company’s stock.

Get Marathon Petroleum alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently commented on MPC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Marathon Petroleum from $172.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $185.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $175.00 to $211.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Barclays cut their price target on Marathon Petroleum from $221.00 to $195.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 6th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price objective on Marathon Petroleum from $203.00 to $201.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Marathon Petroleum has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $192.08.

Marathon Petroleum Trading Up 0.0 %

MPC stock traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $173.71. 477,159 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,689,507. Marathon Petroleum Co. has a fifty-two week low of $108.88 and a fifty-two week high of $221.11. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $182.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $174.35. The company has a market capitalization of $61.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.67, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 0.99.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The oil and gas company reported $2.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.53 by $0.25. Marathon Petroleum had a net margin of 5.32% and a return on equity of 25.87%. The firm had revenue of $32.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.07 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $6.09 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Marathon Petroleum Co. will post 18.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Marathon Petroleum Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 16th were issued a dividend of $0.825 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 15th. This represents a $3.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.90%. Marathon Petroleum’s payout ratio is currently 16.48%.

Marathon Petroleum declared that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Tuesday, April 30th that permits the company to buyback $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the oil and gas company to repurchase up to 7.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Marathon Petroleum Profile

(Free Report)

Marathon Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated downstream energy company primarily in the United States. The company operates through Refining & Marketing, and Midstream segments. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast, Mid-Continent, and West Coast regions of the United States; and purchases refined products and ethanol for resale and distributes refined products, including renewable diesel, through transportation, storage, distribution, and marketing services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Marathon Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marathon Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.