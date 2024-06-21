Czech National Bank Grows Holdings in Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL)

Czech National Bank grew its holdings in Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL – Free Report) by 0.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 97,092 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 445 shares during the period. Czech National Bank’s holdings in Xcel Energy were worth $5,219,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Xcel Energy by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 298,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,448,000 after purchasing an additional 7,679 shares during the period. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Xcel Energy during the fourth quarter valued at $896,000. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Xcel Energy by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP now owns 325,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,131,000 after buying an additional 11,709 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Xcel Energy by 47.7% during the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 115,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,121,000 after buying an additional 37,131 shares during the period. Finally, Seven Eight Capital LP increased its stake in shares of Xcel Energy by 930.5% during the third quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP now owns 45,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,627,000 after buying an additional 41,462 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.38% of the company’s stock.

Xcel Energy Stock Performance

Shares of Xcel Energy stock traded up $0.40 on Friday, reaching $53.93. 1,668,265 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,836,975. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. Xcel Energy Inc. has a twelve month low of $46.79 and a twelve month high of $65.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.08, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.38. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $54.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $56.72.

Xcel Energy Cuts Dividend

Xcel Energy ( NASDAQ:XEL Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.08. Xcel Energy had a return on equity of 11.03% and a net margin of 13.36%. The firm had revenue of $3.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.12 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.76 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Xcel Energy Inc. will post 3.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, July 20th. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.5475 per share. This represents a $2.19 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.06%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th. Xcel Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 65.77%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently commented on XEL shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Xcel Energy from $68.00 to $59.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. Wolfe Research upgraded Xcel Energy from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $58.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 11th. TheStreet downgraded Xcel Energy from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. Bank of America raised their price objective on Xcel Energy from $63.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their price objective on Xcel Energy from $68.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.27.

About Xcel Energy

Xcel Energy Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, purchasing, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. It operates through Regulated Electric Utility, Regulated Natural Gas Utility, and All Other segments. The company generates electricity through wind, nuclear, hydroelectric, biomass, and solar energy sources, as well as coal, natural gas, oil, wood, and refuse-derived fuels.

