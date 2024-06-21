Czech National Bank Has $4.12 Million Position in Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM)

Czech National Bank raised its stake in Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM – Free Report) by 0.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 51,376 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 236 shares during the period. Czech National Bank’s holdings in Iron Mountain were worth $4,121,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in shares of Iron Mountain by 201.7% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 362 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 242 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in Iron Mountain during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in Iron Mountain during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Transcendent Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in Iron Mountain during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Heritage Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in Iron Mountain during the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. 80.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have recently commented on IRM. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Iron Mountain from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 15th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Iron Mountain from $79.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Iron Mountain from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Iron Mountain currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $73.80.

NYSE IRM traded down $1.04 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $87.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 618,268 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,428,528. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $80.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $74.96. The stock has a market cap of $25.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 134.59, a P/E/G ratio of 5.25 and a beta of 0.95. Iron Mountain Incorporated has a 52 week low of $53.74 and a 52 week high of $89.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 674.63, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.86.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 5th. Investors of record on Monday, June 17th will be issued a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 17th. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.96%. Iron Mountain’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 393.95%.

In related news, CAO Daniel Borges sold 3,095 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.83, for a total value of $268,738.85. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Iron Mountain news, CAO Daniel Borges sold 3,095 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.83, for a total transaction of $268,738.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Greg W. Mcintosh sold 13,923 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.41, for a total transaction of $1,217,009.43. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,107 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,582,732.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 63,227 shares of company stock worth $5,125,392 in the last quarter. 2.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE: IRM) is a global leader in information management services. Founded in 1951 and trusted by more than 240,000 customers worldwide, Iron Mountain serves to protect and elevate the power of our customers' work. Through a range of offerings including digital transformation, data centers, secure records storage, information management, asset lifecycle management, secure destruction and art storage and logistics, Iron Mountain helps businesses bring light to their dark data, enabling customers to unlock value and intelligence from their stored digital and physical assets at speed and with security, while helping them meet their environmental goals.

