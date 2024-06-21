Czech National Bank Has $5.48 Million Holdings in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL)

Czech National Bank lifted its stake in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL – Free Report) by 0.5% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 42,417 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 194 shares during the quarter. Czech National Bank’s holdings in Xylem were worth $5,482,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of XYL. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Xylem during the 4th quarter valued at $198,207,000. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in Xylem during the 4th quarter valued at $187,207,000. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main increased its holdings in Xylem by 1,503.7% during the 4th quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 1,649,926 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $188,685,000 after purchasing an additional 1,547,043 shares in the last quarter. Kodai Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Xylem during the 4th quarter valued at $133,945,000. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in Xylem by 4,769.0% during the 4th quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 927,390 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $106,056,000 after purchasing an additional 908,343 shares in the last quarter. 87.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

XYL stock traded down $1.48 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $137.75. 161,383 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,206,234. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $137.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $125.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.67. The company has a market cap of $33.40 billion, a PE ratio of 49.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.07. Xylem Inc. has a one year low of $87.59 and a one year high of $146.08.

Xylem ( NYSE:XYL Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $2.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2 billion. Xylem had a return on equity of 8.95% and a net margin of 8.34%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.72 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Xylem Inc. will post 4.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 30th will be issued a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 30th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.05%. Xylem’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.25%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. TD Cowen raised their price target on Xylem from $135.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 6th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Xylem from $157.00 to $162.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Mizuho lifted their target price on Xylem from $110.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. BNP Paribas started coverage on Xylem in a research note on Tuesday, March 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $150.00 target price for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Xylem from $151.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $142.92.

In related news, SVP Rodney Aulick sold 21,800 shares of Xylem stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.01, for a total value of $3,030,418.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 76,287 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,604,655.87. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CAO Geri-Michelle Mcshane sold 2,278 shares of Xylem stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.63, for a total value of $315,799.14. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,536 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $490,195.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Rodney Aulick sold 21,800 shares of Xylem stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.01, for a total value of $3,030,418.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 76,287 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,604,655.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.27% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Xylem Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and servicing of engineered products and solutions worldwide. It operates through four segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, Measurement & Control Solutions, and Integrated Solutions and Services. The Water Infrastructure segment offers products, including water, storm water, and wastewater pumps; controls and systems; filtration, disinfection, and biological treatment equipment; and mobile dewatering equipment and rental services under the ADI, Flygt, Godwin, Sanitaire, Magneto, Neptune Benson, Ionpure, Leopold, Wedeco, and Xylem Vue brands.

