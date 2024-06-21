Czech National Bank Increases Stock Holdings in Raymond James (NYSE:RJF)

Czech National Bank grew its stake in Raymond James (NYSE:RJF – Free Report) by 0.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 33,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 187 shares during the quarter. Czech National Bank’s holdings in Raymond James were worth $4,251,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board raised its position in shares of Raymond James by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 5,635 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $628,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S raised its position in shares of Raymond James by 86.2% during the 4th quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 4,421 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $493,000 after acquiring an additional 2,047 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its position in shares of Raymond James by 25.4% during the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 444,597 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $49,603,000 after acquiring an additional 89,981 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its position in shares of Raymond James by 44.5% during the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 110,751 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,349,000 after acquiring an additional 34,101 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in shares of Raymond James by 26.0% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 165,966 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $16,668,000 after acquiring an additional 34,200 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Raymond James stock traded down $0.41 during trading on Friday, reaching $118.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 187,156 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,000,693. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Raymond James has a 12-month low of $91.67 and a 12-month high of $131.19. The company has a market capitalization of $24.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.01. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $122.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $118.48.

Raymond James ( NYSE:RJF Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The financial services provider reported $2.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.32 by ($0.01). Raymond James had a net margin of 12.72% and a return on equity of 17.94%. The business had revenue of $3.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.15 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.03 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Raymond James will post 9.55 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Investors of record on Monday, July 1st will be paid a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 1st. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.52%. Raymond James’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.77%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Raymond James from $113.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Bank of America cut their price target on Raymond James from $145.00 to $141.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price target on Raymond James from $132.00 to $131.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Raymond James from $112.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Raymond James in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Raymond James currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $126.22.

In related news, CEO Steven M. Raney sold 4,174 shares of Raymond James stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.01, for a total value of $505,095.74. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 51,009 shares in the company, valued at $6,172,599.09. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Raymond James news, insider James E. Bunn sold 11,095 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.44, for a total transaction of $1,380,661.80. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 46,977 shares in the company, valued at $5,845,817.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Steven M. Raney sold 4,174 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.01, for a total value of $505,095.74. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 51,009 shares in the company, valued at $6,172,599.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 9.74% of the company’s stock.

Raymond James Financial, Inc, a financial holding company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the underwriting, distribution, trading, and brokerage of equity and debt securities, and the sale of mutual funds and other investment products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Private Client Group, Capital Markets, Asset Management, RJ Bank, and Other segments.

