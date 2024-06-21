Czech National Bank Purchases 3,155 Shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Czech National Bank increased its position in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 0.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 487,634 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after buying an additional 3,155 shares during the quarter. Tesla accounts for 1.1% of Czech National Bank’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. Czech National Bank’s holdings in Tesla were worth $85,721,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Apexium Financial LP lifted its position in Tesla by 736.8% in the fourth quarter. Apexium Financial LP now owns 24,954 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $6,201,000 after purchasing an additional 21,972 shares during the last quarter. Mount Vernon Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of Tesla by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Mount Vernon Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,940 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $1,724,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the period. Forum Financial Management LP increased its stake in shares of Tesla by 19.7% during the fourth quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 21,772 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $5,410,000 after buying an additional 3,582 shares during the period. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Tesla by 16.6% during the fourth quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 46,414 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $11,533,000 after buying an additional 6,615 shares during the period. Finally, Catalyst Financial Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Tesla by 9.4% during the fourth quarter. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC now owns 6,978 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $1,734,000 after buying an additional 598 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 66.20% of the company’s stock.

Tesla Stock Up 0.8 %

TSLA stock opened at $183.08 on Friday. Tesla, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $138.80 and a fifty-two week high of $299.29. The business’s 50-day moving average is $173.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $194.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.72. The company has a market cap of $583.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.32, a P/E/G ratio of 4.58 and a beta of 2.32.

Insider Transactions at Tesla

Tesla ( NASDAQ:TSLA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.35. Tesla had a return on equity of 13.18% and a net margin of 14.37%. The firm had revenue of $21.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.15 billion. As a group, analysts forecast that Tesla, Inc. will post 1.87 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.20, for a total value of $1,850,100.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 31,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,502,726. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Robyn M. Denholm sold 93,705 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.86, for a total transaction of $17,322,306.30. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at $2,772,900. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.20, for a total value of $1,850,100.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 31,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,502,726. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 104,855 shares of company stock valued at $19,285,643 over the last quarter. 25.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on TSLA shares. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $175.00 target price on shares of Tesla in a research note on Friday, June 14th. Mizuho reduced their price target on Tesla from $195.00 to $180.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $122.00 price target on shares of Tesla in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Tesla in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, China Renaissance began coverage on Tesla in a research note on Monday, February 26th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Tesla has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $183.62.

Tesla Profile

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

