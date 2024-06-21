Czech National Bank Sells 361 Shares of Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS)

Czech National Bank cut its position in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS – Free Report) by 1.2% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 30,741 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 361 shares during the period. Czech National Bank’s holdings in Keysight Technologies were worth $4,807,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jennison Associates LLC acquired a new stake in Keysight Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $395,789,000. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in Keysight Technologies by 105.5% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,383,143 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $379,134,000 after acquiring an additional 1,223,694 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in Keysight Technologies by 5.2% in the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,069,120 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $273,765,000 after acquiring an additional 102,420 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Keysight Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $303,444,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Keysight Technologies by 3.7% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,688,735 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $223,437,000 after acquiring an additional 60,158 shares during the last quarter. 84.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Keysight Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of KEYS traded down $0.95 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $134.49. The company had a trading volume of 139,088 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,193,597. Keysight Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $118.57 and a 12 month high of $172.72. The firm has a market cap of $23.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.52, a PEG ratio of 4.70 and a beta of 1.00. The business has a fifty day moving average of $145.09 and a 200-day moving average of $150.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Insider Buying and Selling at Keysight Technologies

Keysight Technologies ( NYSE:KEYS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 20th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by $0.01. Keysight Technologies had a net margin of 15.70% and a return on equity of 23.79%. The business had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 billion. Equities analysts anticipate that Keysight Technologies, Inc. will post 5.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Kailash Narayanan sold 4,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.88, for a total value of $657,384.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 29,156 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,457,369.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, VP Lisa M. Poole sold 440 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.45, for a total value of $60,038.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 3,913 shares in the company, valued at approximately $533,928.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Kailash Narayanan sold 4,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.88, for a total transaction of $657,384.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 29,156 shares in the company, valued at $4,457,369.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have commented on KEYS. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Keysight Technologies from $141.00 to $151.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. Susquehanna cut their price target on shares of Keysight Technologies from $208.00 to $195.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Keysight Technologies from $155.00 to $167.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Keysight Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $166.33.

Keysight Technologies Company Profile

(Free Report)

Keysight Technologies, Inc provides electronic design and test solutions to commercial communications, networking, aerospace, defense and government, automotive, energy, semiconductor, electronic, and education industries in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Communications Solutions Group and Electronic Industrial Solutions Group.

