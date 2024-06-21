DA Davidson Reaffirms Buy Rating for Zillow Group (NASDAQ:ZG)

DA Davidson reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Zillow Group (NASDAQ:ZG – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. DA Davidson currently has a $52.00 price target on the technology company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Barclays decreased their target price on Zillow Group from $40.00 to $35.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Zillow Group from $65.00 to $61.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on Zillow Group from $58.00 to $50.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 29th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Zillow Group from $66.00 to $60.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Craig Hallum cut their price target on Zillow Group from $65.00 to $51.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $56.67.

ZG opened at $47.49 on Tuesday. Zillow Group has a 52 week low of $33.23 and a 52 week high of $59.23. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $42.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $48.65. The firm has a market cap of $11.22 billion, a P/E ratio of -68.83 and a beta of 2.02. The company has a quick ratio of 3.32, a current ratio of 3.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Zillow Group (NASDAQ:ZG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The technology company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.02. Zillow Group had a negative return on equity of 2.28% and a negative net margin of 7.93%. The business had revenue of $529.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $509.30 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Zillow Group will post -0.4 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Zillow Group news, insider Errol G. Samuelson sold 4,219 shares of Zillow Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.60, for a total value of $209,262.40. Following the sale, the insider now owns 168,863 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,375,604.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Zillow Group news, insider Errol G. Samuelson sold 4,219 shares of Zillow Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.60, for a total value of $209,262.40. Following the sale, the insider now owns 168,863 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,375,604.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Susan Daimler sold 5,786 shares of Zillow Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.22, for a total value of $255,856.92. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 35,572 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,572,993.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 64,260 shares of company stock worth $2,846,739 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 17.14% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Pathstone Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of Zillow Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $217,000. Rafferty Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Zillow Group by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 7,647 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $343,000 after acquiring an additional 414 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in Zillow Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $612,000. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in Zillow Group by 322.7% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 149,822 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,711,000 after acquiring an additional 114,377 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new position in Zillow Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $369,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.32% of the company’s stock.

Zillow Group, Inc operates real estate brands in mobile applications and Websites in the United States. The company offers premier agent and rentals marketplaces, new construction marketplaces, advertising, display advertising, and business technology solutions, as well as dotloop and floor plans. It also provides mortgage originations and the sale of mortgages, and advertising to mortgage lenders and other mortgage professionals; and title and escrow services.

