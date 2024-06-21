Dayforce (NYSE:DAY) PT Lowered to $66.00 at Citigroup

Dayforce (NYSE:DAY – Free Report) had its price target reduced by Citigroup from $72.00 to $66.00 in a report published on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. Citigroup currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on DAY. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Dayforce from $74.00 to $62.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. BMO Capital Markets reiterated an outperform rating and issued a $75.00 price target on shares of Dayforce in a report on Tuesday, June 11th. Piper Sandler restated a neutral rating and set a $68.00 price objective on shares of Dayforce in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Piper Sandler Companies reiterated a neutral rating and issued a $68.00 target price on shares of Dayforce in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Finally, William Blair reissued an outperform rating on shares of Dayforce in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $71.57.

Get Dayforce alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on DAY

Dayforce Stock Up 1.4 %

DAY stock opened at $49.86 on Tuesday. Dayforce has a 52 week low of $48.65 and a 52 week high of $75.53. The firm has a market cap of $7.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 151.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $56.71.

Dayforce (NYSE:DAY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by ($0.02). Dayforce had a return on equity of 5.38% and a net margin of 3.30%. The firm had revenue of $431.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $426.15 million. As a group, analysts expect that Dayforce will post 0.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Dayforce

(Get Free Report)

Dayforce Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a human capital management (HCM) software company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers Dayforce, a cloud HCM platform that provides human resources, payroll and tax, workforce management, wallet, benefits, and talent intelligence functionalities; and Powerpay, a cloud HR and payroll solution for the small business market.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Dayforce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dayforce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.