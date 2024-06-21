Dejitaru Tsuka Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $238,397.91 (TSUKA)

Dejitaru Tsuka (TSUKA) traded 4.1% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on June 21st. One Dejitaru Tsuka token can currently be bought for $0.0084 or 0.00000013 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, Dejitaru Tsuka has traded 28.2% lower against the US dollar. Dejitaru Tsuka has a market cap of $8.41 million and approximately $238,397.91 worth of Dejitaru Tsuka was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Dejitaru Tsuka

Dejitaru Tsuka’s genesis date was May 25th, 2022. Dejitaru Tsuka’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens. Dejitaru Tsuka’s official Twitter account is @dejitaru_tsuka and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Dejitaru Tsuka is medium.com/@dejitarutsukasangha. Dejitaru Tsuka’s official website is www.dejitarutsuka.io.

Dejitaru Tsuka Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Dejitaru Tsuka (TSUKA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Ethereum platform. Dejitaru Tsuka has a current supply of 1,000,000,000. The last known price of Dejitaru Tsuka is 0.00857874 USD and is down -0.94 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 45 active market(s) with $179,257.75 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.dejitarutsuka.io/.”

