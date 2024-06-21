Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Reaffirms “Hold” Rating for AstraZeneca (LON:AZN)

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated their hold rating on shares of AstraZeneca (LON:AZN – Free Report) in a report issued on Tuesday, MarketBeat.com reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a £110 ($139.77) price target on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also commented on AZN. Berenberg Bank raised their price target on shares of AstraZeneca from £130 ($165.18) to £150 ($190.60) and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, June 7th. Citigroup restated a buy rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. Shore Capital reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a hold rating and issued a £113 ($143.58) price objective on shares of AstraZeneca in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an overweight rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of £121.57 ($154.47).

AZN opened at £123.98 ($157.53) on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is £120.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is £109.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 92.51, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.89. AstraZeneca has a 1 year low of GBX 9,461 ($120.22) and a 1 year high of £127.04 ($161.42). The stock has a market capitalization of £192.17 billion, a PE ratio of 3,973.72, a P/E/G ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 0.16.

AstraZeneca PLC, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, manufacture, and commercialization of prescription medicines. The company's marketed products include Tagrisso, Imfinzi, Lynparza, Calquence, Enhertu, Orpathys, Truqap, Zoladex, Faslodex, Farxiga, Brilinta, Lokelma, Roxadustat, Andexxa, Crestor, Seloken, Onglyza, Bydureon, Fasenra, Breztri, Symbicort, Saphnelo, Tezspire, Pulmicort, Bevespi, and Daliresp for cardiovascular, renal, metabolism, and oncology.

