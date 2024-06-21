DFS Furniture (LON:DFS) Share Price Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $113.98

DFS Furniture plc (LON:DFS – Get Free Report) passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 113.98 ($1.45) and traded as high as GBX 117.80 ($1.50). DFS Furniture shares last traded at GBX 116 ($1.47), with a volume of 50,608 shares changing hands.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Berenberg Bank decreased their target price on DFS Furniture from GBX 180 ($2.29) to GBX 120 ($1.52) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. Shore Capital reissued a “not rated” rating on shares of DFS Furniture in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of DFS Furniture in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th.

Get DFS Furniture alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on DFS Furniture

DFS Furniture Trading Down 1.2 %

About DFS Furniture

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 114.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 114.86. The company has a current ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 239.47. The stock has a market capitalization of £270.46 million, a PE ratio of 1,450.00, a P/E/G ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.57.

(Get Free Report)

DFS Furniture plc designs, manufactures, sells, delivers, installs, and retails upholstered furniture in the United Kingdom and the Republic of Ireland. The company retails sofas under the DFS and Sofology brand names. It also engages in the manufacture of upholstered furniture and the supply of contract logistics.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for DFS Furniture Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DFS Furniture and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.