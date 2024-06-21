DigitalOcean (NASDAQ:DOCN) Shares Gap Down to $33.77

DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCN – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $33.77, but opened at $32.80. DigitalOcean shares last traded at $32.91, with a volume of 261,703 shares traded.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on DOCN shares. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of DigitalOcean from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of DigitalOcean from $37.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of DigitalOcean in a report on Monday, May 13th. UBS Group initiated coverage on DigitalOcean in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group increased their target price on DigitalOcean from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, DigitalOcean has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.00.

DigitalOcean Stock Down 2.5 %

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $35.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.26. The company has a market capitalization of $3.00 billion, a PE ratio of 62.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 1.85.

DigitalOcean (NASDAQ:DOCN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 10th. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.06. DigitalOcean had a net margin of 7.01% and a negative return on equity of 26.29%. The business had revenue of $184.73 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $182.70 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc. will post 0.78 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at DigitalOcean

In other DigitalOcean news, Director Amy Butte sold 5,220 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.46, for a total transaction of $195,541.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 36,417 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,364,180.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On DigitalOcean

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wolf Hill Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of DigitalOcean during the 4th quarter worth $86,834,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of DigitalOcean by 11.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,728,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $256,897,000 after acquiring an additional 696,426 shares during the last quarter. Mubadala Investment Co PJSC purchased a new position in shares of DigitalOcean during the 4th quarter worth $21,881,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of DigitalOcean during the 4th quarter worth $17,660,000. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group purchased a new position in shares of DigitalOcean during the 3rd quarter worth $7,029,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.77% of the company’s stock.

DigitalOcean Company Profile

DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates a cloud computing platform in North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company's platform provides on-demand infrastructure and platform tools for developers, start-ups, and small and growing digital businesses. It also offers infrastructure-as-a-service (IaaS) solutions comprising compute and storage services, as well as networking projects, including Cloud Firewalls software, Managed Load Balancers software, and Virtual Private Cloud (VPC).

