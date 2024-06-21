Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF (NYSEARCA:DFCF) Shares Sold by Park Avenue Securities LLC

Park Avenue Securities LLC reduced its position in Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF (NYSEARCA:DFCF – Free Report) by 0.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 80,732 shares of the company’s stock after selling 283 shares during the quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC owned about 0.10% of Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF worth $3,387,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of DFCF. Verus Financial Partners Inc. increased its stake in shares of Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF by 229.7% during the fourth quarter. Verus Financial Partners Inc. now owns 40,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,699,000 after acquiring an additional 28,162 shares during the period. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,786,000. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $216,000. Coston McIsaac & Partners purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Relative Value Partners Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Relative Value Partners Group LLC now owns 57,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,439,000 after buying an additional 528 shares during the period.

Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF Stock Up 0.0 %

Shares of Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF stock traded up $0.02 during trading on Friday, reaching $41.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 581,491 shares, compared to its average volume of 569,711. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $41.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $41.77. Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF has a 12-month low of $39.48 and a 12-month high of $42.69.

About Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF

The Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF (DFCF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Aggregate Bond index. The fund seeks income and capital appreciation from a broad, actively managed portfolio of global investment-grade fixed income securities. DFCF was launched on Nov 15, 2021 and is managed by Dimensional.

