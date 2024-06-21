Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAE) Shares Sold by Apella Capital LLC

Apella Capital LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAE – Free Report) by 12.0% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 140,829 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,240 shares during the period. Apella Capital LLC’s holdings in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF were worth $3,550,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Asset Dedication LLC grew its stake in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF by 1,816.2% during the 3rd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 1,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,344 shares in the last quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF by 41.9% in the 4th quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 1,923 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 568 shares in the last quarter. Able Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $54,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its position in shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF by 22.0% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 2,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 464 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of DFAE traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $25.85. The stock had a trading volume of 767,062 shares, compared to its average volume of 750,866. The company has a market cap of $4.01 billion, a PE ratio of 11.33 and a beta of 0.85. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $24.48. Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF has a fifty-two week low of $21.54 and a fifty-two week high of $26.33.

The Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF (DFAE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects emerging markets securities of all sizes with a tilt toward small-cap companies, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFAE was launched on Dec 2, 2020 and is issued by Dimensional.

