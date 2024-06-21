Dimensional International High Profitability ETF (BATS:DIHP) Shares Purchased by Park Avenue Securities LLC

Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of Dimensional International High Profitability ETF (BATS:DIHP – Free Report) by 30.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 648,164 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 152,793 shares during the quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC owned approximately 1.16% of Dimensional International High Profitability ETF worth $17,462,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of DIHP. Lam Group Inc. raised its stake in Dimensional International High Profitability ETF by 59.0% during the fourth quarter. Lam Group Inc. now owns 1,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 395 shares during the period. Aspire Private Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Dimensional International High Profitability ETF by 37.3% in the fourth quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 1,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 531 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of Dimensional International High Profitability ETF by 1,669.5% in the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 4,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 3,940 shares during the period. CWM LLC increased its stake in shares of Dimensional International High Profitability ETF by 513.7% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 5,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,000 after purchasing an additional 4,269 shares during the period. Finally, Phillips Financial Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Dimensional International High Profitability ETF by 62.0% in the fourth quarter. Phillips Financial Management LLC now owns 5,351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,000 after purchasing an additional 2,047 shares during the period.

Dimensional International High Profitability ETF Price Performance

Shares of BATS:DIHP traded down $0.17 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $26.18. The stock had a trading volume of 510,034 shares. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $26.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.89 and a beta of 0.88.

Dimensional International High Profitability ETF Profile

The Dimensional International High Profitability ETF (DIHP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund invests in a broad and diverse group of non-US large-cap stocks from developed markets, actively selected based on perceived higher profitability relative to other large-cap companies in the same countries or region.

