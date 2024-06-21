Dimensional International Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFIV) Shares Acquired by Apella Capital LLC

Apella Capital LLC lifted its position in Dimensional International Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFIV – Free Report) by 5.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,111,306 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 59,325 shares during the quarter. Dimensional International Value ETF comprises about 2.1% of Apella Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Apella Capital LLC owned approximately 0.65% of Dimensional International Value ETF worth $41,363,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. VeraBank N.A. boosted its stake in Dimensional International Value ETF by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. VeraBank N.A. now owns 204,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,011,000 after buying an additional 10,347 shares during the period. Vision Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Dimensional International Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $426,000. Heritage Investment Group Inc. purchased a new position in Dimensional International Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $207,000. MB Generational Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Dimensional International Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $553,000. Finally, Perritt Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Dimensional International Value ETF by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Perritt Capital Management Inc. now owns 184,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,325,000 after buying an additional 5,713 shares during the period.

Dimensional International Value ETF Stock Down 0.9 %

DFIV stock traded down $0.33 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $35.50. 540,428 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 671,309. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.47 and a beta of 0.74. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $35.47. Dimensional International Value ETF has a 12-month low of $30.80 and a 12-month high of $38.14.

Dimensional International Value ETF Profile

The Dimensional International Value ETF (DFIV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI World ex USA (net div.) index. The fund is an actively managed fund that provides exposure to large value stocks from developed markets while minimizing federal taxes on performance returns. DFIV was launched on Apr 16, 1999 and is managed by Dimensional.

