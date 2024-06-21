Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUS) Stake Lowered by McLean Asset Management Corp

McLean Asset Management Corp reduced its stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUS – Free Report) by 1.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 684,257 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,410 shares during the period. Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF makes up about 13.2% of McLean Asset Management Corp’s holdings, making the stock its largest position. McLean Asset Management Corp’s holdings in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF were worth $38,681,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in DFUS. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC raised its stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF by 461.7% during the 4th quarter. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC now owns 1,762,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,511,000 after buying an additional 1,448,658 shares during the last quarter. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. purchased a new position in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $67,702,000. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF by 11.0% in the 4th quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 6,041,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $313,115,000 after purchasing an additional 600,275 shares in the last quarter. Mason & Associates Inc lifted its holdings in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF by 145.2% in the 4th quarter. Mason & Associates Inc now owns 961,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,839,000 after purchasing an additional 569,455 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ARK & TLK Investments LLC purchased a new position in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,254,000.

Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:DFUS traded down $0.15 on Friday, reaching $58.83. The stock had a trading volume of 289,580 shares, compared to its average volume of 294,502. The company has a market cap of $9.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.29 and a beta of 1.04. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $56.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $54.74. Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF has a 12-month low of $44.39 and a 12-month high of $59.29.

About Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF

The Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF (DFUS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects US equities of all sizes weighted by market capitalization in seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFUS was launched on Sep 25, 2001 and is managed by Dimensional.

