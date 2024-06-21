Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAS) Stock Position Lessened by McLean Asset Management Corp

McLean Asset Management Corp lowered its position in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAS – Free Report) by 1.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 286,096 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,936 shares during the period. Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF makes up about 6.0% of McLean Asset Management Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. McLean Asset Management Corp’s holdings in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF were worth $17,526,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of DFAS. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 12,974 shares of the company’s stock worth $681,000 after buying an additional 782 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 53.6% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 10,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $535,000 after purchasing an additional 3,552 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its position in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 24.5% during the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 55,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,915,000 after purchasing an additional 10,945 shares during the last quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $268,000. Finally, Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,122,000.

NYSEARCA:DFAS traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $59.49. 469,321 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 282,456. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.98 and a beta of 1.13. Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $48.66 and a 52-week high of $62.65. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $60.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $59.47.

The Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (DFAS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund actively invests in small-cap US companies, selected using multiple factors and weighted by market capitalization. DFAS was launched on Dec 15, 1998 and is managed by Dimensional.

