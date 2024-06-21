Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 1x Shares (NYSEARCA:SPDN) Stock Holdings Lifted by One Plus One Wealth Management LLC

One Plus One Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 1x Shares (NYSEARCA:SPDN – Free Report) by 106.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 311,939 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 160,907 shares during the period. Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 1x Shares accounts for approximately 2.2% of One Plus One Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest position. One Plus One Wealth Management LLC owned 1.60% of Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 1x Shares worth $3,796,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SPDN. IMC Chicago LLC lifted its position in Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 1x Shares by 108.6% in the 4th quarter. IMC Chicago LLC now owns 1,086,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,436,000 after purchasing an additional 565,414 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in shares of Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 1x Shares by 1,062.1% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 521,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,925,000 after buying an additional 476,204 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 1x Shares during the third quarter worth approximately $3,929,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 1x Shares in the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,424,000. Finally, Bison Wealth LLC increased its position in Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 1x Shares by 813.6% in the 4th quarter. Bison Wealth LLC now owns 130,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,734,000 after acquiring an additional 116,217 shares during the period.

Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 1x Shares Stock Up 0.2 %

Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 1x Shares stock traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $11.90. 1,210,352 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,384,780. Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 1x Shares has a one year low of $11.81 and a one year high of $15.57. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $12.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.74.

Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 1x Shares Profile

The Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 1X Shares (SPDN) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund provides daily inverse exposure to the S&P 500, a market-cap-weighted index of 500 US large-cap firms selected by the S&Ps index committee. SPDN was launched on Jun 8, 2016 and is managed by Direxion.

