Direxion Daily S&P Biotech Bull 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:LABU) Shares Gap Up to $104.05

Direxion Daily S&P Biotech Bull 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:LABU – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $104.05, but opened at $107.00. Direxion Daily S&P Biotech Bull 3x Shares shares last traded at $110.20, with a volume of 374,667 shares changing hands.

Direxion Daily S&P Biotech Bull 3x Shares Price Performance

The business’s 50-day moving average is $104.44 and its 200 day moving average is $116.97.

Get Direxion Daily S&P Biotech Bull 3x Shares alerts:

Institutional Trading of Direxion Daily S&P Biotech Bull 3x Shares

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LABU. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in shares of Direxion Daily S&P Biotech Bull 3x Shares by 49,146.3% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 352,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,342,000 after purchasing an additional 351,396 shares during the period. TB Alternative Assets Ltd. purchased a new stake in Direxion Daily S&P Biotech Bull 3x Shares in the 1st quarter worth approximately $10,180,000. Tidal Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Direxion Daily S&P Biotech Bull 3x Shares in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,858,000. Traynor Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Direxion Daily S&P Biotech Bull 3x Shares by 118.0% in the 1st quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,804 shares of the company’s stock worth $770,000 after buying an additional 3,142 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gainplan LLC purchased a new position in shares of Direxion Daily S&P Biotech Bull 3x Shares during the first quarter valued at approximately $664,000.

About Direxion Daily S&P Biotech Bull 3x Shares

The Direxion Daily S&P Biotech Bull 3X Shares (LABU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Biotechnology Select Industry index. The fund provides daily 3 times exposure to the S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index. LABU was launched on May 28, 2015 and is managed by Direxion.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Direxion Daily S&P Biotech Bull 3x Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Direxion Daily S&P Biotech Bull 3x Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.