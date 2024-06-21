DLocal (NASDAQ:DLO) Trading Down 4.2%

Shares of DLocal Limited (NASDAQ:DLO – Get Free Report) were down 4.2% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $7.51 and last traded at $7.51. Approximately 1,987,028 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 24% from the average daily volume of 1,600,080 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.84.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on DLO shares. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of DLocal from $17.00 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 20th. HSBC reduced their price objective on shares of DLocal from $19.00 to $17.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of DLocal from $17.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of DLocal from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Finally, Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of DLocal from $18.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, DLocal has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.61.

Get DLocal alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on DLO

DLocal Trading Down 4.2 %

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $11.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.87. The company has a market capitalization of $2.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.98, a PEG ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.61.

DLocal (NASDAQ:DLO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by ($0.04). DLocal had a return on equity of 35.20% and a net margin of 18.83%. The company had revenue of $184.43 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $195.24 million. As a group, analysts forecast that DLocal Limited will post 0.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On DLocal

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DLO. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of DLocal by 24.8% during the fourth quarter. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 870 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in DLocal by 24.5% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,000 after buying an additional 1,378 shares during the last quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC acquired a new stake in DLocal in the 1st quarter valued at $152,000. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in DLocal in the 4th quarter valued at $185,000. Finally, Newfoundland Capital Management acquired a new stake in DLocal in the 4th quarter valued at $212,000. 90.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About DLocal

(Get Free Report)

DLocal Limited operates a payment processing platform worldwide. The company offers pay-in solution which the business and get paid for their products and services through various payment methods, including international and local cards, online bank transfers and direct debit, cash, and alternative payment methods.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for DLocal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DLocal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.