Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK) Shares Sold by Grandview Asset Management LLC

Grandview Asset Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Free Report) by 1.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,354 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 242 shares during the period. Grandview Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $1,291,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Duke Energy during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $275,000. Glenview Trust co boosted its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 34.7% in the 3rd quarter. Glenview Trust co now owns 18,710 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,651,000 after buying an additional 4,820 shares in the last quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 149.2% in the 3rd quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 3,464 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $306,000 after buying an additional 2,074 shares in the last quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Duke Energy by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 37,689 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,326,000 after purchasing an additional 2,238 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in Duke Energy by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,493,081 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $131,779,000 after purchasing an additional 33,161 shares during the period. 65.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Duke Energy

In related news, CEO Lynn J. Good sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.30, for a total value of $1,549,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 437,464 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,190,031.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Duke Energy news, CEO Lynn J. Good sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.30, for a total transaction of $1,549,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 437,464 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $45,190,031.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director E Marie Mckee sold 1,695 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.31, for a total value of $173,415.45. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $409.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 26,695 shares of company stock valued at $2,750,815 in the last 90 days. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

DUK has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $108.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 20th. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $89.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Scotiabank cut their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $101.00 to $94.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $107.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 20th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Duke Energy presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $102.75.

Duke Energy Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE DUK traded down $0.17 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $99.93. 2,272,186 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,948,790. Duke Energy Co. has a 52 week low of $83.06 and a 52 week high of $104.87. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $100.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $97.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.50. The company has a market cap of $77.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.15, a PEG ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.45.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The utilities provider reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $7.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.31 billion. Duke Energy had a net margin of 10.78% and a return on equity of 9.25%. Duke Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.20 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Duke Energy Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 17th were paid a dividend of $1.025 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 16th. This represents a $4.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.10%. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 103.02%.

Duke Energy Profile

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through two segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure (EU&I), and Gas Utilities and Infrastructure (GU&I). The EU&I segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest.

