DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD) Issues Q2 2024 Earnings Guidance

DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD – Get Free Report) issued an update on its second quarter 2024 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 0.840-0.840 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 0.850. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.0 billion-$3.0 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.0 billion. DuPont de Nemours also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 3.450-3.750 EPS.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have commented on DD. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $93.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on DuPont de Nemours from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded DuPont de Nemours from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $80.00 to $103.00 in a research report on Friday, May 24th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of DuPont de Nemours in a research report on Friday, March 1st. They issued a peer perform rating on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of DuPont de Nemours from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $83.00 to $96.00 in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $91.09.

DuPont de Nemours Stock Performance

NYSE DD opened at $79.88 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $33.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 97.42, a PEG ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. DuPont de Nemours has a twelve month low of $61.14 and a twelve month high of $82.63. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $78.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $74.16.

DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $2.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.81 billion. DuPont de Nemours had a return on equity of 6.07% and a net margin of 2.75%. The firm’s revenue was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.84 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that DuPont de Nemours will post 3.63 EPS for the current year.

DuPont de Nemours Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 31st were given a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 31st. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.90%. DuPont de Nemours’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 185.37%.

Insider Activity at DuPont de Nemours

In other DuPont de Nemours news, insider Leland Weaver sold 18,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.40, for a total transaction of $1,450,400.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 24,476 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,918,918.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, insider Leland Weaver sold 18,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.40, for a total transaction of $1,450,400.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 24,476 shares in the company, valued at $1,918,918.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Michael G. Goss sold 1,339 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.33, for a total value of $104,883.87. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 14,012 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,097,559.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.56% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

DuPont de Nemours Company Profile

DuPont de Nemours, Inc provides technology-based materials and solutions in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Electronics & Industrial, Water & Protection, and Corporate & Other segments. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies materials and solutions for the fabrication of semiconductors and integrated circuits.

