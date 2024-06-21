eCash (XEC) One Day Trading Volume Reaches $7.26 Million

eCash (XEC) traded down 1.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on June 21st. eCash has a market cap of $619.30 million and approximately $7.26 million worth of eCash was traded on exchanges in the last day. One eCash coin can now be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, eCash has traded down 15.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get eCash alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $64,146.36 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $382.67 or 0.00596553 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $27.94 or 0.00043553 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $43.73 or 0.00068175 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000200 BTC.

eCash Coin Profile

XEC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It launched on July 1st, 2021. eCash’s total supply is 19,718,470,298,092 coins and its circulating supply is 19,718,467,173,092 coins. eCash’s official Twitter account is @ecashofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for eCash is https://reddit.com/r/ecash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for eCash is e.cash.

eCash Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “eCash (XEC) aims to deliver scaling solutions and introduce features like staking and subchains while maintaining the core technology of Bitcoin. XEC tokens are used for minting custom tokens, paying transaction fees, and participating in governance. eCash has protocol upgrades twice a year, and it was rebranded from Bitcoin Cash ABC to eCash in July 2021.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as eCash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire eCash should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy eCash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for eCash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for eCash and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.