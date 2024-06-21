ECD Automotive Design, Inc. to Post FY2025 Earnings of $0.22 Per Share, Litchfield Hills Research Forecasts (NASDAQ:ECDA)

ECD Automotive Design, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECDA – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Litchfield Hills Research increased their FY2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for ECD Automotive Design in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, June 18th. Litchfield Hills Research analyst T. O’neill now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.22 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $0.20. The consensus estimate for ECD Automotive Design’s current full-year earnings is $0.02 per share.

Get ECD Automotive Design alerts:

ECD Automotive Design Price Performance

ECDA stock opened at $1.05 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $1.14. ECD Automotive Design has a 52 week low of $0.77 and a 52 week high of $17.00.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About ECD Automotive Design

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. acquired a new position in ECD Automotive Design during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Context Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in ECD Automotive Design during the fourth quarter worth about $52,000. Finally, ATW Spac Management LLC acquired a new position in ECD Automotive Design during the fourth quarter worth about $191,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.81% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

ECD Automotive Design, Inc engages in the production and sale of customized Land Rover vehicles in the United States. The company also provides repair or upgrade services and extended warranties to customers. It restores various vehicles, including Land Rovers Defenders, Land Rover Series IIA and III, the Range Rover Classic, and Jaguar E-Type.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for ECD Automotive Design Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ECD Automotive Design and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.