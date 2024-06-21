Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW) Shares Bought by Czech National Bank

Czech National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW – Free Report) by 0.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 106,714 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 489 shares during the quarter. Czech National Bank’s holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $10,198,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 52,363,400 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,992,709,000 after purchasing an additional 729,984 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences by 20.1% in the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 18,181,420 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,386,333,000 after purchasing an additional 3,048,274 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 16,827,510 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,283,098,000 after purchasing an additional 393,109 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Edwards Lifesciences in the 4th quarter valued at about $648,540,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 6,357,473 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $440,446,000 after purchasing an additional 241,347 shares in the last quarter. 79.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Bernard J. Zovighian acquired 580 shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $85.74 per share, for a total transaction of $49,729.20. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,268 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $280,198.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Bernard J. Zovighian bought 580 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $85.74 per share, for a total transaction of $49,729.20. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 3,268 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $280,198.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Scott B. Ullem sold 7,255 shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.89, for a total transaction of $688,426.95. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 19,074 shares in the company, valued at $1,809,931.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 127,104 shares of company stock worth $11,267,464 over the last ninety days. 1.29% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Edwards Lifesciences Stock Performance

EW traded up $0.55 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $89.39. 473,183 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,382,902. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $87.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $84.28. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a 12 month low of $60.57 and a 12 month high of $96.12. The stock has a market cap of $53.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 3.75 and a quick ratio of 2.67.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The medical research company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.02. Edwards Lifesciences had a return on equity of 22.86% and a net margin of 23.01%. The firm had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.58 billion. Analysts anticipate that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have issued reports on EW. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $95.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 15th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $83.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Edwards Lifesciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $86.00 to $103.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. OTR Global upgraded shares of Edwards Lifesciences from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a report on Thursday, May 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $107.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $95.06.

Edwards Lifesciences Company Profile

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease and critical care monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of aortic heart valves under the Edwards SAPIEN family of valves system; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases under the PASCAL PRECISION and Cardioband names.

