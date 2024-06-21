Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) Earns “Overweight” Rating from Cantor Fitzgerald

Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated their overweight rating on shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) in a report published on Monday, Benzinga reports. Cantor Fitzgerald currently has a $885.00 price target on the stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Erste Group Bank upgraded shares of Eli Lilly and Company from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Eli Lilly and Company from a c+ rating to a b rating in a report on Friday, March 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $650.00 to $723.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $800.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $675.00 to $895.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Eli Lilly and Company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $803.50.

Get Eli Lilly and Company alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on Eli Lilly and Company

Eli Lilly and Company Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:LLY opened at $886.33 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $795.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $725.85. Eli Lilly and Company has a 52 week low of $434.34 and a 52 week high of $905.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $842.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 130.53, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90.

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The company reported $2.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.53 by $0.05. Eli Lilly and Company had a net margin of 17.08% and a return on equity of 56.98%. The company had revenue of $8.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.94 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.62 earnings per share. Eli Lilly and Company’s revenue was up 26.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Eli Lilly and Company will post 13.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Eli Lilly and Company Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 16th were paid a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 15th. Eli Lilly and Company’s dividend payout ratio is 76.58%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Eli Lilly and Company news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 2,052 shares of Eli Lilly and Company stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $809.00, for a total transaction of $1,660,068.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 98,554,195 shares in the company, valued at approximately $79,730,343,755. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Eli Lilly and Company news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 2,052 shares of Eli Lilly and Company stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $809.00, for a total transaction of $1,660,068.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 98,554,195 shares in the company, valued at approximately $79,730,343,755. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Donald A. Zakrowski sold 750 shares of Eli Lilly and Company stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $819.47, for a total transaction of $614,602.50. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 7,130 shares in the company, valued at $5,842,821.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 762,804 shares of company stock worth $648,109,138. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Eli Lilly and Company

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LLY. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P boosted its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 324.2% during the 3rd quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 1,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $574,000 after buying an additional 817 shares during the period. Bison Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 13.8% during the 3rd quarter. Bison Wealth LLC now owns 4,504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,420,000 after buying an additional 546 shares during the period. Rathbones Group PLC lifted its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 28.0% in the 3rd quarter. Rathbones Group PLC now owns 72,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,793,000 after purchasing an additional 15,803 shares during the last quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 17.0% in the 3rd quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 5,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,094,000 after purchasing an additional 837 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Provence Wealth Management Group lifted its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 10.3% in the 3rd quarter. Provence Wealth Management Group now owns 2,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,282,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. 82.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Eli Lilly and Company Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; Jardiance, Mounjaro, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes; and Zepbound for obesity.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Eli Lilly and Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eli Lilly and Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.