ELIS (XLS) Hits Self Reported Market Cap of $6.62 Million

ELIS (XLS) traded down 4.1% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on June 21st. ELIS has a market cap of $6.62 million and approximately $51.56 worth of ELIS was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, ELIS has traded down 15.9% against the US dollar. One ELIS token can currently be bought for $0.0331 or 0.00000052 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About ELIS

XLS is a token. Its launch date was October 18th, 2018. ELIS’s total supply is 200,000,000 tokens. ELIS’s official Twitter account is @elis_tech and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for ELIS is www.elis.tech.

Buying and Selling ELIS

According to CryptoCompare, “ELIS (XLS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2018and operates on the Ethereum platform. ELIS has a current supply of 200,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of ELIS is 0.03310921 USD and is down -12.96 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $45,115.74 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.elis.tech/.”

