Empire (TSE:EMP.A) Price Target Cut to C$41.00

Empire (TSE:EMP.A – Get Free Report) had its price objective reduced by research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$42.00 to C$41.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price points to a potential upside of 19.53% from the company’s current price.

EMP.A has been the topic of a number of other research reports. CIBC lowered their price target on Empire from C$42.00 to C$40.00 in a report on Friday, March 1st. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Empire from C$37.00 to C$35.00 in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Desjardins cut their price objective on Empire from C$40.00 to C$39.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. National Bankshares cut their price objective on Empire from C$41.00 to C$40.00 in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Finally, Scotiabank cut their price target on Empire from C$37.00 to C$36.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$38.29.

Shares of Empire stock traded up C$0.20 on Friday, reaching C$34.30. 291,060 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 407,558. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$32.62 and a 200-day moving average price of C$33.85. The firm has a market capitalization of C$5.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 16.20 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 133.75. Empire has a fifty-two week low of C$31.45 and a fifty-two week high of C$40.69.

Empire Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the food retail and related real estate businesses in Canada. It operates through two segments, Food Retailing, and Investments and Other Operations. The company owns, affiliates, and franchises approximately 1,500 retail stores under various retail banners, including Sobeys, Safeway, IGA, Foodland, FreshCo, Thrifty Foods, and Lawtons Drugs; and approximately 350 retail fuel locations.

