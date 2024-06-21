Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET) Position Trimmed by Compass Financial Group INC SD

Compass Financial Group INC SD decreased its holdings in shares of Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET – Free Report) by 2.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 50,540 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 1,306 shares during the period. Compass Financial Group INC SD’s holdings in Energy Transfer were worth $795,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ET. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Energy Transfer by 9.2% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 383,925 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $5,386,000 after acquiring an additional 32,229 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Energy Transfer by 230.9% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 736,634 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $10,335,000 after acquiring an additional 513,989 shares during the last quarter. Bison Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in Energy Transfer by 7.8% in the 3rd quarter. Bison Wealth LLC now owns 26,827 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $376,000 after acquiring an additional 1,944 shares during the last quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in Energy Transfer by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors now owns 37,175 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $522,000 after acquiring an additional 993 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mariner LLC lifted its holdings in Energy Transfer by 55.5% in the 3rd quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 815,878 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $11,447,000 after acquiring an additional 291,176 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 38.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ET traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $15.72. The company had a trading volume of 8,814,462 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,968,287. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $15.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.18. The company has a market capitalization of $52.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.50, a PEG ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 1.63. Energy Transfer LP has a 12-month low of $12.46 and a 12-month high of $16.40.

Energy Transfer ( NYSE:ET Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The pipeline company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by ($0.04). Energy Transfer had a return on equity of 12.22% and a net margin of 4.85%. The firm had revenue of $21.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.91 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.32 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Energy Transfer LP will post 1.43 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 20th. Investors of record on Monday, May 13th were issued a $0.317 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 10th. This represents a $1.27 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.07%. This is an increase from Energy Transfer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. Energy Transfer’s dividend payout ratio is currently 116.51%.

A number of analysts have commented on ET shares. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Energy Transfer from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Energy Transfer from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 10th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Energy Transfer from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Energy Transfer from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Energy Transfer from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $19.29.

Energy Transfer LP provides energy-related services. The company owns and operates natural gas transportation pipeline, and natural gas storage facilities in Texas and Oklahoma; and approximately 20,090 miles of interstate natural gas pipeline. It also sells natural gas to electric utilities, independent power plants, local distribution and other marketing companies, and industrial end-users.

