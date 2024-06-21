Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) Position Raised by Inscription Capital LLC

Inscription Capital LLC lifted its stake in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD – Free Report) by 96.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 619,622 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 303,458 shares during the quarter. Enterprise Products Partners comprises approximately 6.2% of Inscription Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Inscription Capital LLC’s holdings in Enterprise Products Partners were worth $18,130,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. QRG Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Enterprise Products Partners in the third quarter worth about $221,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Enterprise Products Partners by 13.5% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 917,823 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $25,121,000 after purchasing an additional 109,506 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners in the 3rd quarter worth $263,000. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 10.5% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 10,164,886 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $278,213,000 after purchasing an additional 969,199 shares in the last quarter. Finally, River Road Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 8.5% during the third quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 413,640 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $11,321,000 after buying an additional 32,390 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.07% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on EPD shares. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $35.00 target price on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a report on Friday, April 5th. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price target on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $35.00 to $34.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 10th. Scotiabank boosted their price target on Enterprise Products Partners from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Enterprise Products Partners from $33.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $32.77.

Enterprise Products Partners Price Performance

Shares of EPD stock traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $28.56. The company had a trading volume of 4,846,939 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,562,934. The company has a market capitalization of $62.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.03. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $28.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.79. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a 52-week low of $25.61 and a 52-week high of $29.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.68.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.02. Enterprise Products Partners had a net margin of 10.76% and a return on equity of 19.73%. The business had revenue of $14.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.82 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.64 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Enterprise Products Partners Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 30th were paid a $0.515 dividend. This represents a $2.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.21%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 29th. Enterprise Products Partners’s payout ratio is 80.78%.

Enterprise Products Partners Profile

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. It operates in four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

