EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) Shares Acquired by Ridgewood Investments LLC

Ridgewood Investments LLC increased its position in shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Free Report) by 58.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,596 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,063 shares during the quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $715,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mirabella Financial Services LLP acquired a new position in shares of EOG Resources in the 3rd quarter valued at $375,000. Glenview Trust co lifted its position in EOG Resources by 4.5% in the third quarter. Glenview Trust co now owns 5,334 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $676,000 after buying an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. PAX Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in EOG Resources by 4.4% during the third quarter. PAX Financial Group LLC now owns 3,254 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $412,000 after buying an additional 138 shares during the period. Bison Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of EOG Resources by 1.6% during the third quarter. Bison Wealth LLC now owns 5,384 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $682,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rathbones Group PLC raised its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 706.6% in the 3rd quarter. Rathbones Group PLC now owns 28,232 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $3,579,000 after acquiring an additional 24,732 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.91% of the company’s stock.

EOG Resources Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of EOG Resources stock traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $121.92. The company had a trading volume of 2,095,522 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,268,772. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 2.32 and a quick ratio of 2.05. The company’s 50-day moving average is $127.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $122.20. The company has a market cap of $70.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.32. EOG Resources, Inc. has a twelve month low of $106.34 and a twelve month high of $139.67.

EOG Resources Dividend Announcement

EOG Resources ( NYSE:EOG Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The energy exploration company reported $2.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.70 by $0.12. EOG Resources had a net margin of 30.33% and a return on equity of 24.83%. The company had revenue of $6.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.91 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.69 earnings per share. EOG Resources’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 12.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 17th will be given a dividend of $0.91 per share. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 17th. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.75%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on EOG shares. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $124.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 24th. Scotiabank lowered EOG Resources from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $135.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on EOG Resources from $153.00 to $154.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. Susquehanna increased their target price on EOG Resources from $147.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their target price on EOG Resources from $147.00 to $157.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $143.19.

Insider Buying and Selling at EOG Resources

In related news, President Lloyd W. Helms, Jr. sold 1,296 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.27, for a total transaction of $168,829.92. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 161,109 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,987,669.43. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, President Lloyd W. Helms, Jr. sold 1,296 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.27, for a total value of $168,829.92. Following the transaction, the president now owns 161,109 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,987,669.43. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Michael P. Donaldson sold 2,685 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.29, for a total value of $349,828.65. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 109,040 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,206,821.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 16,512 shares of company stock worth $2,144,972. 0.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

EOG Resources Profile

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas primarily in producing basins in the United States, the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago and internationally. The company was formerly known as Enron Oil & Gas Company.

