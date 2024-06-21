Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX) Shares Acquired by Wedmont Private Capital

Wedmont Private Capital raised its holdings in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX – Free Report) by 5.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 915 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the quarter. Wedmont Private Capital’s holdings in Equinix were worth $733,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EQIX. Valley National Advisers Inc. raised its position in shares of Equinix by 260.0% in the fourth quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 36 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares during the period. Providence Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Equinix in the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. Criterion Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Equinix in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Equinix in the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Operose Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Equinix during the third quarter worth approximately $36,000. 94.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

EQIX has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $960.00 target price on shares of Equinix in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Equinix from $669.00 to $671.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Equinix from $915.00 to $950.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 18th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Equinix from $767.00 to $762.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Equinix from $950.00 to $922.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Equinix presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $872.81.

Equinix Trading Down 0.4 %

NASDAQ EQIX traded down $3.27 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $760.33. 192,246 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 591,056. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $755.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $802.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $72.16 billion, a PE ratio of 76.59, a PEG ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.68. Equinix, Inc. has a 1-year low of $677.80 and a 1-year high of $914.93.

Equinix Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 19th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 22nd were issued a dividend of $4.26 per share. This represents a $17.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 21st. Equinix’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 170.91%.

Insider Activity

In other Equinix news, Director Christopher B. Paisley sold 100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $812.98, for a total value of $81,298.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 17,641 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,341,780.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, insider Brandi Galvin Morandi sold 2,070 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $800.50, for a total transaction of $1,657,035.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 12,758 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,212,779. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Christopher B. Paisley sold 100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $812.98, for a total value of $81,298.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 17,641 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,341,780.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Equinix Company Profile

Equinix (Nasdaq: EQIX) is the world's digital infrastructure company . Digital leaders harness Equinix's trusted platform to bring together and interconnect foundational infrastructure at software speed. Equinix enables organizations to access all the right places, partners and possibilities to scale with agility, speed the launch of digital services, deliver world-class experiences and multiply their value, while supporting their sustainability goals.

Further Reading

