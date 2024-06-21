Equities Research Analysts’ Updated EPS Estimates for June 21st (ACB, ACN, ALT, BLX, CUTR, DRI, EMP.A, FM, GIB.A, GLPI)

Equities Research Analysts’ updated eps estimates for Friday, June 21st:

Aurora Cannabis (TSE:ACB) had its target price lowered by ATB Capital from C$12.50 to C$11.00. They currently have a sector perform rating on the stock.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) had its overweight rating reaffirmed by analysts at Morgan Stanley. The firm currently has a $400.00 price target on the stock.

Altimmune (NASDAQ:ALT)

had its overweight rating reaffirmed by analysts at Piper Sandler. Piper Sandler currently has a $25.00 price target on the stock.

Boralex (TSE:BLX) had its price target increased by Desjardins from C$44.00 to C$46.00. The firm currently has a top pick rating on the stock.

Cutera (NASDAQ:CUTR) had its neutral rating reiterated by analysts at Piper Sandler. The firm currently has a $3.00 target price on the stock.

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) had its target price raised by Raymond James from $167.00 to $170.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) had its overweight rating reaffirmed by analysts at Morgan Stanley. Morgan Stanley currently has a $175.00 price target on the stock.

Empire (TSE:EMP.A) had its price target trimmed by Royal Bank of Canada from C$42.00 to C$41.00. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

Empire (TSE:EMP.A) had its target price increased by National Bankshares, Inc. from C$40.00 to C$41.00. They currently have a sector perform rating on the stock.

First Quantum Minerals (TSE:FM) had its price target increased by Morgan Stanley from C$19.80 to C$20.30.

CGI (TSE:GIB.A) (NYSE:GIB) was downgraded by analysts at CIBC from an outperform rating to a neutral rating. The firm currently has C$151.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of C$165.00.

Gaming and Leisure Properties (NASDAQ:GLPI) had its overweight rating reissued by analysts at Morgan Stanley. The firm currently has a $53.00 price target on the stock.

Henry Schein (NASDAQ:HSIC) had its overweight rating reissued by analysts at Piper Sandler. They currently have a $86.00 target price on the stock.

Hershey (NYSE:HSY) had its neutral rating reiterated by analysts at Piper Sandler. They currently have a $179.00 target price on the stock.

Iterum Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ITRM) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at HC Wainwright. They currently have a $6.00 price target on the stock.

Kinaxis (TSE:KXS) was downgraded by analysts at CIBC from an outperform rating to a neutral rating. The firm currently has C$154.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of C$180.00.

Lundin Mining (TSE:LUN) had its target price boosted by Morgan Stanley from C$20.00 to C$20.70.

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB) had its overweight rating reaffirmed by analysts at Piper Sandler. Piper Sandler currently has a $164.00 price target on the stock.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) had its price target raised by Raymond James from $130.00 to $160.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Ocular Therapeutix (NASDAQ:OCUL) had its overweight rating reiterated by analysts at Piper Sandler. The firm currently has a $15.00 target price on the stock.

ON (NYSE:ONON) had its overweight rating reissued by analysts at Morgan Stanley. The firm currently has a $40.00 price target on the stock.

PENN Entertainment (NASDAQ:PENN) had its positive rating reiterated by analysts at Susquehanna. They currently have a $26.00 price target on the stock.

Personalis (NASDAQ:PSNL) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Needham & Company LLC. The firm currently has a $3.50 target price on the stock.

Sharecare (NASDAQ:SHCR) had its hold rating reissued by analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group Inc.. They currently have a $1.43 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $2.00.

Solid Biosciences (NASDAQ:SLDB) had its overweight rating reiterated by analysts at Piper Sandler. Piper Sandler currently has a $20.00 price target on the stock.

Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRPT) had its overweight rating reaffirmed by analysts at Piper Sandler. They currently have a $157.00 target price on the stock.

Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRPT) had its overweight rating reissued by analysts at Morgan Stanley. The firm currently has a $165.00 target price on the stock.

TransMedics Group (NASDAQ:TMDX) had its overweight rating reissued by analysts at Piper Sandler. Piper Sandler currently has a $120.00 price target on the stock.

Tempest Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TPST) had its overweight rating reissued by analysts at Piper Sandler. The firm currently has a $8.00 price target on the stock.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) had its equal weight rating reissued by analysts at Morgan Stanley. The firm currently has a $45.00 price target on the stock.

VICI Properties (NYSE:VICI) had its equal weight rating reaffirmed by analysts at Morgan Stanley. Morgan Stanley currently has a $33.00 target price on the stock.

Winnebago Industries (NYSE:WGO) had its price target trimmed by Roth Mkm from $70.00 to $59.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

