Equities Research Analysts’ Updated EPS Estimates for June 21st (ACB, ACN, ALT, BLX, CUTR, DRI, EMP.A, FM, GIB.A, GLPI)

Posted by on Jun 21st, 2024

Equities Research Analysts’ updated eps estimates for Friday, June 21st:

Aurora Cannabis (TSE:ACB) had its target price lowered by ATB Capital from C$12.50 to C$11.00. They currently have a sector perform rating on the stock.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) had its overweight rating reaffirmed by analysts at Morgan Stanley. The firm currently has a $400.00 price target on the stock.

Altimmune (NASDAQ:ALT) had its overweight rating reaffirmed by analysts at Piper Sandler. Piper Sandler currently has a $25.00 price target on the stock.

Boralex (TSE:BLX) had its price target increased by Desjardins from C$44.00 to C$46.00. The firm currently has a top pick rating on the stock.

Cutera (NASDAQ:CUTR) had its neutral rating reiterated by analysts at Piper Sandler. The firm currently has a $3.00 target price on the stock.

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) had its target price raised by Raymond James from $167.00 to $170.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) had its overweight rating reaffirmed by analysts at Morgan Stanley. Morgan Stanley currently has a $175.00 price target on the stock.

Empire (TSE:EMP.A) had its price target trimmed by Royal Bank of Canada from C$42.00 to C$41.00. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

Empire (TSE:EMP.A) had its target price increased by National Bankshares, Inc. from C$40.00 to C$41.00. They currently have a sector perform rating on the stock.

First Quantum Minerals (TSE:FM) had its price target increased by Morgan Stanley from C$19.80 to C$20.30.

CGI (TSE:GIB.A) (NYSE:GIB) was downgraded by analysts at CIBC from an outperform rating to a neutral rating. The firm currently has C$151.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of C$165.00.

Gaming and Leisure Properties (NASDAQ:GLPI) had its overweight rating reissued by analysts at Morgan Stanley. The firm currently has a $53.00 price target on the stock.

Henry Schein (NASDAQ:HSIC) had its overweight rating reissued by analysts at Piper Sandler. They currently have a $86.00 target price on the stock.

Hershey (NYSE:HSY) had its neutral rating reiterated by analysts at Piper Sandler. They currently have a $179.00 target price on the stock.

Iterum Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ITRM) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at HC Wainwright. They currently have a $6.00 price target on the stock.

Kinaxis (TSE:KXS) was downgraded by analysts at CIBC from an outperform rating to a neutral rating. The firm currently has C$154.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of C$180.00.

Lundin Mining (TSE:LUN) had its target price boosted by Morgan Stanley from C$20.00 to C$20.70.

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB) had its overweight rating reaffirmed by analysts at Piper Sandler. Piper Sandler currently has a $164.00 price target on the stock.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) had its price target raised by Raymond James from $130.00 to $160.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Ocular Therapeutix (NASDAQ:OCUL) had its overweight rating reiterated by analysts at Piper Sandler. The firm currently has a $15.00 target price on the stock.

ON (NYSE:ONON) had its overweight rating reissued by analysts at Morgan Stanley. The firm currently has a $40.00 price target on the stock.

PENN Entertainment (NASDAQ:PENN) had its positive rating reiterated by analysts at Susquehanna. They currently have a $26.00 price target on the stock.

Personalis (NASDAQ:PSNL) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Needham & Company LLC. The firm currently has a $3.50 target price on the stock.

Sharecare (NASDAQ:SHCR) had its hold rating reissued by analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group Inc.. They currently have a $1.43 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $2.00.

Solid Biosciences (NASDAQ:SLDB) had its overweight rating reiterated by analysts at Piper Sandler. Piper Sandler currently has a $20.00 price target on the stock.

Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRPT) had its overweight rating reaffirmed by analysts at Piper Sandler. They currently have a $157.00 target price on the stock.

Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRPT) had its overweight rating reissued by analysts at Morgan Stanley. The firm currently has a $165.00 target price on the stock.

TransMedics Group (NASDAQ:TMDX) had its overweight rating reissued by analysts at Piper Sandler. Piper Sandler currently has a $120.00 price target on the stock.

Tempest Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TPST) had its overweight rating reissued by analysts at Piper Sandler. The firm currently has a $8.00 price target on the stock.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) had its equal weight rating reissued by analysts at Morgan Stanley. The firm currently has a $45.00 price target on the stock.

VICI Properties (NYSE:VICI) had its equal weight rating reaffirmed by analysts at Morgan Stanley. Morgan Stanley currently has a $33.00 target price on the stock.

Winnebago Industries (NYSE:WGO) had its price target trimmed by Roth Mkm from $70.00 to $59.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

