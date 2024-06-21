Ethena USDe Trading 0.1% Higher This Week (USDE)

Ethena USDe (USDE) traded 0% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on June 21st. During the last week, Ethena USDe has traded 0.1% higher against the dollar. One Ethena USDe token can currently be bought for $1.00 or 0.00001564 BTC on major exchanges. Ethena USDe has a total market cap of $3.57 billion and $45.01 million worth of Ethena USDe was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Ethena USDe

Ethena USDe’s total supply is 3,567,161,868 tokens. Ethena USDe’s official Twitter account is @ethena_labs. Ethena USDe’s official website is www.ethena.fi.

Ethena USDe Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Ethena USDe (USDe) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Ethena USDe has a current supply of 3,565,119,639.9375396. The last known price of Ethena USDe is 1.00060506 USD and is down -0.01 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 49 active market(s) with $39,015,907.45 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.ethena.fi/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ethena USDe directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ethena USDe should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ethena USDe using one of the exchanges listed above.

